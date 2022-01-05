Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.98 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $630.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.94 million to $635.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.