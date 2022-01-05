Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $630.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $627.94 million to $635.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 32.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 193.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

