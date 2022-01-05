Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Update

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PUYI stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. Puyi has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

