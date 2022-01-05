Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

SIVB stock opened at $706.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $376.40 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $710.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $638.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

