Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Increased by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

