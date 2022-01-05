QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Shares Up 4.5%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QNTQF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.