QinetiQ Group plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1081 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of QNTQY stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QNTQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

