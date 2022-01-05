Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 26.37 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The company has a market cap of £33.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

