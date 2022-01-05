Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Down 68.4% in December

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the November 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 722,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of QLGN stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.