Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,409.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $46,409.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.61 or 0.08219225 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00319577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.42 or 0.00925043 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00074445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.00480250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00262944 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,666,199 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

