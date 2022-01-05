Randeep Singh Grewal Purchases 4,086 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £8,131.14 ($10,956.93).

Shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.99. BB Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.82).

About BB Healthcare Trust

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

