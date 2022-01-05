Randeep Singh Grewal Purchases 4,086 Shares of BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £8,131.14 ($10,956.93).
Shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 199 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.99. BB Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209.50 ($2.82).
About BB Healthcare Trust
