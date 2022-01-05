Randolph Co Inc Purchases 783 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.22. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.