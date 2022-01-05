Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

