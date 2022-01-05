Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 120.2% in December

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,555,300 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the November 30th total of 1,160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,026,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.