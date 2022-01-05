Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $530.01 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $6.65 or 0.00014314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $530.01 million and approximately $54.63 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00064131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.27 or 0.08166563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99833224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007533 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,694,755 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.