Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.04 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.