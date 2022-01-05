Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.