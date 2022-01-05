Raymond James & Associates Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General American Investors were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $46.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

