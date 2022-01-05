Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after acquiring an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.