Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of VMware by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.12. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

