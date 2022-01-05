Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DKS opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

