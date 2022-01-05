Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.