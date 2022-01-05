Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Professional were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Professional by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Professional by 41.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Professional in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of Professional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

