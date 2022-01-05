Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGH. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

