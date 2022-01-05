Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,532 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 207,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of AY stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.