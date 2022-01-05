Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,826 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after buying an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ABB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

