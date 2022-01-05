Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,147 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of TGTX opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.