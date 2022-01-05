Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Rayonier worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

