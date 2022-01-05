Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00071462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.00 or 0.08114582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00078193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,730.79 or 1.00016080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

