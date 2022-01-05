Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Update

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 782,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.8 days.

Shares of RLLMF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLLMF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

