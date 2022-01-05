REAL Tops One Day Volume of $282,110.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. REAL has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

