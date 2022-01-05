Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

12/30/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/29/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/20/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/16/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/4/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

12/2/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/26/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/25/2021 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/17/2021 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

11/15/2021 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 539,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

