Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NU (NU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NU (NYSE: NU):

1/4/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – NU is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – NU is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

