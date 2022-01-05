Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 338,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,275. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

