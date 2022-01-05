REDW Wealth LLC Sells 137 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.