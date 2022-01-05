Refereum Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $65.68 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

