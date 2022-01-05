Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.