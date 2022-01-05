Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

