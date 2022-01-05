Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000.

PSK opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

