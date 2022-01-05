Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -266.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

