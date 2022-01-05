Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

