Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

REG stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Regency Centers by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

