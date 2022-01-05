Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $616.82 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.52 and its 200-day moving average is $614.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

