Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $616.82 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $636.52 and its 200-day moving average is $614.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
