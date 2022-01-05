Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

