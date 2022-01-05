Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.53. 269,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,959,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

