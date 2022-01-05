Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $22.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,550. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

