Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

