Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jan 5th, 2022

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

