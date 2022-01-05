Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

