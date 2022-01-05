Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

REPYY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 89,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,724. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

