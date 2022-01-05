Research Analysts Set Expectations for Xperi Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xperi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. BWS Financial has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. Xperi has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $90,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

