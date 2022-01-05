Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Up 2.3%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.70.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

